Posted: October 30, 2017

Once out of office, Christie to see Springsteen on Broadway
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, Musician Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa exit out the stage door after the 'Springsteen On Broadway' opening night performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie knows what he'll be doing on his first night out of office next year: Seeing Bruce Springsteen on Broadway. The term-limited Republican and avid Springsteen fan announced his plans Monday, Oct. 30, during a TV appearance on Fox's 'Good Day New York' on the city's Fox affiliate.

The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. —

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie knows what he'll be doing on his first night out of office next year: Seeing Bruce Springsteen on Broadway.

The term-limited Republican and avid Springsteen fan announced his plans Monday during a TV appearance on "Good Day New York" on the city's Fox affiliate.

Christie's term ends on Jan. 16. He and his wife plan to see "The Boss" the following evening.

When asked if Springsteen knows Christie is coming, the governor said "he'll know when he sees it."

Christie has attended more than 140 Springsteen concerts. But the singer's intimate Broadway show features him performing several songs alone on stage and telling stories about growing up.

