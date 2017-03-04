One Direction's Louis Tomlinson arrested in airport scuffle

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Louis Tomlinson of One Direction performs at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on in Los Angeles. Tomlinson has been arrested for allegedly attacking a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, an incident the singer’s lawyer described as “provoked” by paparazzi. The incident happened Friday, March 3, 2017, after Tomlinson, arriving on a flight with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, asked a photographer to stop filming (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press