Online game Words with Friends adds 'covfefe' to its list

This screen grab shows a tweet from President Donald Trump which has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.” Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday, May 31, 2017: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts before it was taken down after nearly six hours online. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting, “Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!” (Twitter via AP)

AP Entertainment Writer