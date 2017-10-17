Oops! Actor Bill Pullman accepts, then breaks film award

FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, Bill Pullman attends a premiere for "Battle of the Sexes" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Ryerson Theatre, in Toronto. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, the “Independence Day” actor was the recipient of the Excellence in Acting Award at the Woodstock Film Festival last Saturday night in Kingston, in New York’s Hudson Valley. The Daily Freeman reports that after being handed the award, Pullman placed it on a shelf attached to the lectern on the stage. As Pullman began to speak, he jostled the lectern, causing the award to topple to the floor and break in two pieces. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press