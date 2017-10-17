Now Playing
Posted: October 17, 2017

Oops! Actor Bill Pullman accepts, then breaks film award

FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, Bill Pullman attends a premiere for
FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, Bill Pullman attends a premiere for "Battle of the Sexes" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Ryerson Theatre, in Toronto. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, the “Independence Day” actor was the recipient of the Excellence in Acting Award at the Woodstock Film Festival last Saturday night in Kingston, in New York’s Hudson Valley. The Daily Freeman reports that after being handed the award, Pullman placed it on a shelf attached to the lectern on the stage. As Pullman began to speak, he jostled the lectern, causing the award to topple to the floor and break in two pieces. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

KINGSTON, N.Y. —

Bill Pullman is a bit of a klutz when it comes to holding onto a film award.

The "Independence Day" actor was the recipient of the Excellence in Acting Award at the Woodstock Film Festival last Saturday night in Kingston, in New York's Hudson Valley.

The Daily Freeman reports that after being handed the award, Pullman placed it on a shelf attached to the lectern on the stage. As Pullman began to speak, he jostled the lectern, causing the award to topple to the floor and break in two pieces.

After being handed the broken award, Pullman held a piece in each hand and said, "I've got two awards tonight!"

The local artisan who made the award later repaired it.

