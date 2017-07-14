Now Playing
Posted: July 14, 2017

Original Disney princesses team up in 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017 file photo, Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios announced Friday, July 13, 2017 at the Walt Disney Company's biannual fan convention D23 that
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017 file photo, Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios announced Friday, July 13, 2017 at the Walt Disney Company's biannual fan convention D23 that "Empire" star Henson would be joining "Wreck-It Ralph Breaks the Internet" as an internet-savvy character named Yesss with three s's. The film hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Original Disney princesses team up in 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2012 file photo, John Lasseter arrives at the world premiere of 'Wreck-It Ralph' at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Some royally familiar voices are coming back to the big screen in the 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel. Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios also announced Friday, July 13, 2017, at the Walt Disney Company’s biannual fan convention D23, that 'Empire' star Taraji P. Henson would be joining 'Wreck-It Ralph Breaks the Internet' as an internet-savvy character named Yesss in the film that hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.

AP Film Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. —

Some royally familiar voices are coming back to the big screen in the "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel.

The original voices of some of the most beloved Disney princesses have a very special cameo in the film, including "Beauty and the Beast's" Paige O'Hara, "The Little Mermaid's" Jodi Benson and "Mulan's" Ming-Na Wen.

The collaboration was announced Friday at the Walt Disney Company's biannual fan convention D23 along with a sneak peak of the scene in which Sarah Silverman's Valellope decides to mess with the princesses.

John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios also announced that "Empire" star Taraji P. Henson would be joining "Wreck-It Ralph Breaks the Internet" as an internet-savvy character named Yesss with three s's.

The film hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.

