Orthodox believers protest movie about Russian czar's affair

Orthodox protesters hold portraits and icons of of Russia's last czar, Nicholas II, as they protest the release of the movie "Matilda," outside the Mariinsky Theatre in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. About 20 Orthodox believers have sung prayers to protest the release of a movie about the last Russian czar’s affair with a ballerina. They gathered outside the Mariinsky Theater where “Matilda” was shown Monday to a selected audience ahead of its release this week. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

View Larger Orthodox protesters pray as they protest the release of the movie 'Matilda,' outside the Mariinsky Theatre in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. About 20 Orthodox believers have sung prayers to protest the release of a movie about the last Russian czar’s affair with a ballerina. They gathered outside the Mariinsky Theater where “Matilda” was shown Monday to a selected audience ahead of its release this week.

View Larger Alexei Uchitel, Russian film director of 'Matilda,' a movie about the last Russian czar's affair with a ballerina smileas as he speak to the media at the Mariinsky Theatre in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. 'Matilda' loosely tells the story of Nicholas II's infatuation with prima ballerina Matilda Kshesinskaya angered hard-line nationalists and some Orthodox believers in Russia, who see it as blasphemy against the emperor, glorified as a saint by the Russian Orthodox Church.

View Larger A man holds a poster reads 'film Matilda is anti-Russian provocation!' protesting the release of 'Matilda,' a movie about the last Russian czar's affair with a ballerina, as a police officer walks next to him outside the Mariinsky Theatre in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.