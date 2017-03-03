Paris Jackson joins Gisele, Hadids on IMG models roster

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, Paris Jackson attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jackson and IMG Models announced on March 2, 2017, that Jackson joined the modeling agency. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Paris Jackson has joined one of the world's top modeling agencies.

The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson will model for IMG. The company and Jackson made the announcement on social media Thursday.

Jackson says on Instagram she feels "very lucky and blessed."

Jackson joins a roster that also includes Gisele Bundchen, Kate Moss and supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. She's not the first daughter of a famous singer to join the agency, which also represents Mick Jagger's daughter, Georgia May Jagger.

It's shaping up to be a busy year for Jackson. Fox announced in January that she would make her acting debut on the drama series "Star."