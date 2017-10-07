Patrick Dempsey returns to home state for cancer fundraiser

FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2014 file photo, Patrick Dempsey presents the award for pop/rock band, duo or group on stage at the 42nd annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Dempsey is back in his home state, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, for the bike-and-run Dempsey Challenge to raise money for a cancer center created in 2008 in partnership with the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine. He was inspired by his mother, Amanda, who died of cancer in 2014. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press