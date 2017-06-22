Now Playing
Posted: June 22, 2017

Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell has deal with Scholastic Books

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2017 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell speaks with members of the media in the team's locker room following an NFL football team practice in Foxborough, Mass. Mitchell has a three-book deal with Scholastic, the children's publisher said Thursday, June 23. The books include a newly illustrated edition of his self-published "The Magician's Hat," to come out next May, and two more original works. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2017 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell speaks with members of the media in the team's locker room following an NFL football team practice in Foxborough, Mass. Mitchell has a three-book deal with Scholastic, the children’s publisher said Thursday, June 23. The books include a newly illustrated edition of his self-published “The Magician’s Hat,” to come out next May, and two more original works. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell can be sweet when he wants to be.

Mitchell has a three-book deal with Scholastic, the children's publisher told The Associated Press on Thursday. The books include a newly illustrated edition of his self-published "The Magician's Hat," to come out next May, and two more original works.

Mitchell is a literacy advocate who founded the "Read With Malcolm" program. With New England, Mitchell caught 32 passes last year during the regular season and another six in the Super Bowl, when the Patriots came from behind and defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

