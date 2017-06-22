Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell has deal with Scholastic Books

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2017 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell speaks with members of the media in the team's locker room following an NFL football team practice in Foxborough, Mass. Mitchell has a three-book deal with Scholastic, the children’s publisher said Thursday, June 23. The books include a newly illustrated edition of his self-published “The Magician’s Hat,” to come out next May, and two more original works. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

The Associated Press