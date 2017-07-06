Patton Oswalt engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Patton Oswalt poses in the press room with the award for best comedy album for "Talking for Clapping" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Fifteen months after the death of his wife, Oswalt is engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger, His publicist confirmed Thursday, July 6. Michelle McNamara, a writer, died in April 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press