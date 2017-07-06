Now Playing
Posted: July 06, 2017

Patton Oswalt engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Patton Oswalt poses in the press room with the award for best comedy album for
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Patton Oswalt poses in the press room with the award for best comedy album for "Talking for Clapping" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Fifteen months after the death of his wife, Oswalt is engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger, His publicist confirmed Thursday, July 6. Michelle McNamara, a writer, died in April 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt is engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger, his publicist confirmed Thursday.

The couple recently went public with their relationship at the Los Angeles premiere of "Baby Driver."

Oswalt's wife, Michelle McNamara, a writer who founded the website True Crime Diary, which covered both breaking stories and cold cases, died in April 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

Oswalt had been public with his grief, writing about it and incorporating it into his standup routine.

People was first to report the news of the engagement.

Oswalt will appear in the upcoming NBC comedy "A.P. Bio."

