'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' and the UN have a new rhyme

Japanese comedian Pikotaro, right, and Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida pose to raise awareness about the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the ministry in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Pikotaro, who has gained global fame with his "pen-pineapple-apple-pen" song, will debut at the United Nations with a new version of PPAP to promote sustainable development.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

