Penelope Cruz to play Versace in 'American Crime Story'

In this combination photo, fashion designer Donatella Versace, left, attends an event honoring her with the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Award on Feb. 8, 2007, in Beverly Hills, Calif., and Penelope Cruz attends a special screening of "ma ma", on May 24, 2016, in New York. Cruz is headed to television to play Versace in the third installment of "American Crime Story" on FX. The Academy Award winning actress will star in the 10-episode series focused on the 1997 slaying of Versace's brother, Gianni. Donatella Versace took over the famed fashion house after her brother was killed. (AP Photos/Mark J. Terrill, left, and Charles Sykes, Files)

The Associated Press