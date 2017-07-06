Philadelphia celebrates 'Kevin Hart Day' for native comedian

FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo, Kevin Hart, addresses the audience during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2016 in Las Vegas. Philadelphia is welcoming back its favorite funnyman, Hart, for a birthday celebration and the unveiling of a giant mural of the comedian near his childhood home. The festivities Thursday morning, July 6, 2017, will include an official resolution dubbing July 6 “Kevin Hart Day” in the city. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press