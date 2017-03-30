Philadelphia Museum breaks ground on Gehry-led expansion

Architect Frank Gehry listens to remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for planned renovations and transformation of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Architect Frank Gehry, center right, tours the vaulted walkway after a groundbreaking ceremony for planned renovations of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Architect Frank Gehry arrives for a groundbreaking ceremony for planned renovations of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Guests arrive at the North Entrance for a groundbreaking ceremony for planned renovations of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

People tour a space under construction after a groundbreaking ceremony for planned renovations of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

People tour the future location of a new forum after a groundbreaking ceremony for planned renovations of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

A set of doors are shown in the vaulted walkway after a groundbreaking ceremony for planned renovations of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 30, 2017.