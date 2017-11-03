Photographer to publish book of pictures from David Bowie’s 1983 tour

Terry O'Neill/Getty Images

Singer David Bowie in 1974.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A photographer who shadowed rock star David Bowie on his 1983 world tour will publish a limited-edition book in May 2018 that features unpublished photos, The Guardian reported.

“Ricochet: David Bowie 1983” will showcase the pictures British photographer Denis O’Regan and will be published by Moonlight Books. Only 2,000 copies will be produced, The Guardian reported.

The photographs all come from Bowie’s 1983 Serious Moonlight tour for his album “Let’s Dance.” Bowie played at nearly 100 venues in 15 countries, beginning his tour in Brussels, Belgium, and ending it in Hong Kong.

O’Regan recalled telling Bowie that it was seeing the Ziggy Stardust concert at the Hammersmith Odeon in 1973 that inspired him to take up rock photography, The Guardian reported

“Being David, he wasn’t very good at taking compliments. I said: ‘It’s because of you that I became a rock photographer.’ He said: ‘Yeah, you’ll probably tell Bono the same thing tomorrow night.’”

The book will contain memorabilia that includes handwritten lyrics, tickets, set lists, three large limited-edition prints and a 12-inch picture disc of “Ricochet” and “Let’s Dance.”

Bowie had intended to sign the book before his death in January 2016. Bowie and O’Regan sifted through nearly 20,000 photographs from the tour, The Guardian reported.