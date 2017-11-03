Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: November 03, 2017

Photographer to publish book of pictures from David Bowie’s 1983 tour

Comments
Singer David Bowie in 1974.
Terry O'Neill/Getty Images
Singer David Bowie in 1974.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A photographer who shadowed rock star David Bowie on his 1983 world tour will publish a limited-edition book in May 2018 that features unpublished photos, The Guardian reported. 

>> Read more trending news

“Ricochet: David Bowie 1983” will showcase the pictures British photographer Denis O’Regan and will be published by Moonlight Books. Only 2,000 copies will be produced, The Guardian reported.

The photographs all come from Bowie’s 1983 Serious Moonlight tour for his album “Let’s Dance.” Bowie played at nearly 100 venues in 15 countries, beginning his tour in Brussels, Belgium, and ending it in Hong Kong.

O’Regan recalled telling Bowie that it was seeing the Ziggy Stardust concert at the Hammersmith Odeon in 1973 that inspired him to take up rock photography, The Guardian reported
“Being David, he wasn’t very good at taking compliments. I said: ‘It’s because of you that I became a rock photographer.’ He said: ‘Yeah, you’ll probably tell Bono the same thing tomorrow night.’”
The book will contain memorabilia that includes handwritten lyrics, tickets, set lists, three large limited-edition prints and a 12-inch picture disc of “Ricochet” and “Let’s Dance.”

Bowie had intended to sign the book before his death in January 2016. Bowie and O’Regan sifted through nearly 20,000 photographs from the tour, The Guardian reported.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 



HITS VETERAN RESOURCE CENTER

HITS VETERAN RESOURCE CENTER

YOU SERVED US! NOW IT’S TIME WE SERVE YOU

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation