Pink ‘#FailingBeautifully’ at parenthood
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Pink was in Hollywood in May for the premiere of Disney's "Alice Through The Looking Glass" at the El Capitan Theatre.
By
Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Pink will be the first to admit she is not a nominee for Parent of the Year.
>> Read more trending news
The singer conceded as much with an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a selfie of herself and her daughter, Willow Sage. In the photograph, the 6-year-old is riding a bicycle inside the house while wearing only pants.
“Yeah my kid rides her bike inside. Without clothes. And helmets. While I ignore her and look at my phone,” she posted, using the hashtag #FailingBeautifully.
The Instagram post was shared at
People magazine’s website. The magazine also posted a photo the singer shared of her and Willow Sage stuck in an elevator at Summerfest in Milwaukee.
