Pitch Perfect 3 Trailer Drops And It’s Aca-Amazing!
Snapshot from Video
By
Bryan Carstensen
Are you ready for more aca- awesomeness!?
VIDEO
Here’s the synopsis:
Anyway! The bellas have all graduated from college, but things aren't going exactly how they imagined. Good thing they have their trusty mashup skills, and a can-do spirit!
We've also got a look at the first poster, too! It's so ~moody~! Question: Does "It's last call, pitches!" mean this is the final film in the empire?! Are the bellas hanging up their vocal chords for good?? (Sorry for that disgusting mental image!)
Pitch Perfect hits theaters December 22nd
