Play about Boston Marathon bombing to make world premiere

FILE - In this April 15, 2013 file photo, medical workers wheel injured victims across the finish line after a nearby bombing during the Boston Marathon in Boston. The world premiere of "Finish Line," a documentary stage play about the bombing, is set to open on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Associated Press

A documentary play about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing is about to make its world premiere in Boston.

"Finish Line" is being presented by the Boch Center at the Shubert Theatre starting Wednesday. The Boston Theater Company production will run through March 26.

The play is based on interviews with survivors, runners, first responders and others. Actors use verbatim transcripts to tell each person's story.

Twin bombings near the marathon's finish line killed three people and injured more than 260.

"Finish Line" doesn't re-create the attack or portray those responsible. Instead, it focuses on people who were affected by the violence and came out stronger.

A portion of every ticket sale will be donated to the Martin Richard Foundation, named for the 8-year-old boy who was the youngest victim killed in the bombing.