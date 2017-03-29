Poehler, Offerman team up for NBC craft-making reality show

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2016, file photo, Amy Poehler arrives at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, in Los Angeles. NBC announced on March 28, 2017, that Poehler is teaming up with her former "Parks and Recreation" co-star Nick Offerman for an for an NBC reality competition focused on craft making. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, actor Nick Offerman arrives at the LA Premiere of 'Fargo' Season two at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood in Los Angeles. NBC announced on March 28, 2017, that Offerman is teaming up with his former 'Parks and Recreation' co-star Amy Poehler for an for an NBC reality competition focused on craft making.

The Associated Press