Posted: March 30, 2017

Poet files copyright lawsuit against Insane Clown Posse

FILE - This Jan. 8, 2014, file photo shows Joseph Bruce aka Violent J, left, and Joseph Utsler aka Shaggy 2 Dope, members of the Insane Clown Posse after a news conference in Detroit. Stanley Gebhardt, of Ohio, filed a copyright infringement suit Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in federal court in Detroit saying the rap-metal group and member Joseph Bruce used a poem he wrote without his consent. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - This Jan. 8, 2014, file photo shows Joseph Bruce aka Violent J, left, and Joseph Utsler aka Shaggy 2 Dope, members of the Insane Clown Posse after a news conference in Detroit. Stanley Gebhardt, of Ohio, filed a copyright infringement suit Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in federal court in Detroit saying the rap-metal group and member Joseph Bruce used a poem he wrote without his consent. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The Associated Press

DETROIT —

An Ohio man says Detroit rap-metal group the Insane Clown Posse and member Joseph Bruce used a poem he wrote without his consent.

Stanley Gebhardt filed the copyright infringement suit Tuesday in federal court in Detroit.

It seeks monetary damages and asks a judge to force Bruce and the group to stop using Gebhardt's "But You Didn't."

The suit says the poem, about a father-son relationship, was copyrighted in 1993.

Gebhardt's attorney, Michael Dezsi, tells the Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2oCXtwB ) his client learned in 2015 that a video of Bruce reciting the poem had been posted on YouTube. Bruce, who goes by the stage name Violent J, called it "Violent J's Poem."

The Associated Press left a voicemail Thursday seeking comment from attorney Howard Hertz, who represents the Insane Clown Posse.

