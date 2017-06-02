Now Playing
Posted: June 02, 2017

UK police in bomb probe cordon off area in Manchester

This is a handout photo taken from CCTV made available on Friday June 2, 2017 and issued on by the Greater Manchester Police of Salman Abedi, at an unknown location in Greater Manchester, England in the days just prior of the attack on Manchester Arena. More than 20 people were killed in the explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday May 22, 2017. (Greater Manchester Police via AP)
This is a handout photo taken from CCTV made available on Friday June 2, 2017 and issued on by the Greater Manchester Police of Salman Abedi, at an unknown location in Greater Manchester, England in the days just prior of the attack on Manchester Arena. More than 20 people were killed in the explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday May 22, 2017. (Greater Manchester Police via AP)

UK police in bomb probe cordon off area in Manchester
This is a handout photo taken from CCTV made available on Friday June 2, 2017 and issued on by the Greater Manchester Police of Salman Abedi, at an unknown location in Greater Manchester, England in the days just prior of the attack on Manchester Arena. More than 20 people were killed in the explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday May 22, 2017.
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge signs a book of condolence at Manchester Cathedral where he met with the first responders and members of the local community who provided care to those injured in the Manchester Arena concert blast last Monday, in Manchester, England, Friday, June 2, 2017.
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, centre left, meets with the first responders and members of the local community who provided care to those injured in the Manchester Arena concert blast last Monday, at Manchester Cathedral, in Manchester, England, Friday, June 2, 2017.
This is a handout photo taken from CCTV made available on Friday June 2, 2017 and issued on by the Greater Manchester Police of Salman Abedi, at an unknown location in Greater Manchester, England in the days just prior of the attack on Manchester Arena. More than 20 people were killed in the explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday May 22, 2017.
This is a handout photo taken from CCTV made available on Friday June 2, 2017 and issued on by the Greater Manchester Police of Salman Abedi, at an unknown location in Greater Manchester, England in the days just prior of the attack on Manchester Arena. More than 20 people were killed in the explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday May 22, 2017.

Associated Press

LONDON —

British police investigating the Manchester Arena attack cordoned off an area around a car that may be important to the investigation as they hunted Friday for clues about the movements of the suicide bomber.

Officers have put in place a 100 meter (100-yard) cordon around a white Nissan Micra in southern Manchester. They are hoping to piece together Salman Abedi's preparations before the blast that killed 22 people and wounded dozens of others at an Ariana Grande concert.

"This is potentially a significant development in the investigation," Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said. "We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this car, and who was in it, over the past months."

Police were also interested in "who may have had access to the car or who may have gone to and from it."

As a precaution, people were being evacuated from the nearby Ronald McDonald House, which offers accommodation for families with children who are being treated in the hospital. A local hospital remained working as usual.

The developments came Friday after police released new security camera images of Abedi before the attack, hoping to piece together his actions between May 18 and May 22.

Copyright The Associated Press

