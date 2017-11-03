Now Playing
Posted: November 03, 2017

Police: Fetty Wap caught drag racing, charged with DUI

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Fetty Wap arrives at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York City police say the rapper was arrested Nov. 3, 2017, and charged with DUI and other offenses after being caught drag racing another vehicle on a highway. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Fetty Wap arrives at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York City police say the rapper was arrested Nov. 3, 2017, and charged with DUI and other offenses after being caught drag racing another vehicle on a highway. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested and charged with DUI and other counts after police say he was caught drag racing another vehicle on a New York City highway early Friday morning.

New York Police Department spokesman Sgt. Thomas Antonetti tells The Associated Press that Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was spotted speeding on the Gowanus Expressway just after 1 a.m. and was clearly racing another vehicle.

Antonetti says Maxwell was pulled over and given a breathalyzer test that registered a blood-alcohol level of .09, just over the legal limit of .08.

In addition to DUI, Maxwell is also charged with a host of traffic offenses.

Police say Maxwell will be arraigned later Friday in Brooklyn. His lawyer didn't immediately return a request for comment.

