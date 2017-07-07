Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 07, 2017

UK police make new arrest over Manchester concert bombing

Comments
FILE - This is a Tuesday May 23, 2017 file photo of a couple as they embrace under a billboard in Manchester in England Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead . British police said Thursday July 6, 2017, that the man who bombed an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester wasn't part of a large network, but other people involved in the attack may still be at large. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth/File)
FILE - This is a Tuesday May 23, 2017 file photo of a couple as they embrace under a billboard in Manchester in England Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead . British police said Thursday July 6, 2017, that the man who bombed an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester wasn't part of a large network, but other people involved in the attack may still be at large. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth/File)

The Associated Press

LONDON —

British police say they have arrested a 19-year-old man over the Manchester concert bombing, as the hunt continues for accomplices of attacker Salman Abedi.

The Greater Manchester Police force says the man was arrested Friday at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport on suspicion of terrorism offenses. He is being held in custody.

Twenty-two people were killed May 22 when Abedi, a Briton of Libyan heritage, detonated a homemade knapsack bomb as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

In the days after the attack, police arrested 22 people on suspicion of terrorism offenses, but all were subsequently released without charge.

Counterterrorism police chief Russ Jackson said Thursday that Abedi wasn't part of a large network, but police suspect others "were either aware or complicit in the knowledge of this attack."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation