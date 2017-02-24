Prague kicks off repairs of its iconic 19th century carousel

In this picture taken on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, a young girl looks at restored stuffed horses that were part of a historical carousel put on display at the National Technical Museum in Prague, Czech Republic. The museum acquired the carousel in 2004 from its private owners and had finally secured enough money to finance a major renovation project. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Related

View Larger In this picture taken on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, lights are turned on inside a carousel building in Prague, Czech Republic. Prague's historic carousel that gave joy and ride to generations for more than a century is set to return to its former glory because the National Technical Museum that acquired it in 2004 from its private owners finally secured enough money to finance a major renovation project.

View Larger In this picture taken on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, group of elderly women look inside a carousel building in Prague, Czech Republic. Prague's historic carousel that gave joy and ride to generations for more than a century is set to return to its former glory because the National Technical Museum that acquired it in 2004 from its private owners finally secured enough money to finance a major renovation project.

View Larger In this picture taken on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, a young girl looks at restored stuffed horses that were part of a historical carousel put on display at the National Technical Museum in Prague, Czech Republic. The museum acquired the carousel in 2004 from its private owners and had finally secured enough money to finance a major renovation project.

View Larger In this picture taken on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, a group of elderly women look inside a carousel building in Prague, Czech Republic. Prague's historic carousel that gave joy and ride to generations for more than a century is set to return to its former glory because the National Technical Museum that acquired it in 2004 from its private owners finally secured enough money to finance a major renovation project.

View Larger In this picture taken on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, a group of elderly women look inside a carousel building in Prague, Czech Republic. Prague's historic carousel that gave joy and ride to generations for more than a century is set to return to its former glory because the National Technical Museum that acquired it in 2004 from its private owners finally secured enough money to finance a major renovation project.