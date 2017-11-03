Pre-orders for new Swift album reach more than 400,000 units

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. Big Machine Records told The Associated Press on Friday that pre-orders for Taylor Swift’s “reputation,” to be released Nov. 10, 2017 has doubled the pre-orders for Swift’s “1989” album a week before its release in 2014. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Pre-orders for Taylor Swift's "reputation" have reached more than 400,000 units and the album has become Target's biggest music pre-sale of all-time.

Big Machine Records told The Associated Press on Friday that pre-orders for "reputation," to be released Nov. 10, are double the number of pre-orders for Swift's "1989" album a week before its release in 2014.

The pre-order number includes purchases at iTunes, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Swift's website. Target also confirmed Friday that "reputation" is its largest music pre-sale ever.

Swift has released four songs from her sixth album so far, including "Look What You Made Me Do" and "...Ready for It?"

The singer's last three albums — "1989," 2012's "Red" and 2010's "Speak Now" — have each sold over a million units in their debut weeks.