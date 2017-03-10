Now Playing
Posted: March 10, 2017

Pregnant Ciara uninjured in minor Los Angeles car crash

FILE- In this Jan. 27, 2017, file photo, Ciara arrives at Harper's BAZAAR's 150 Most Fashionable Women at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. A representative for Ciara says the pregnant entertainer is doing well after a minor car accident Friday, March 10, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

A representative for Ciara says the pregnant entertainer is doing well after a minor car accident Friday in Los Angeles.

A spokeswoman for the 31-year-old singer said both mother and baby are uninjured after another vehicle struck the passenger side of Ciara's car.

The accident was first reported by celebrity site TMZ.com.

Ciara is expecting a child this spring with husband Russell Wilson, who plays for the National Football League's Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson wrote on Twitter after the accident Friday that "Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!"

There are no comments yet.

 
 
 

