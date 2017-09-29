Now Playing
Posted: September 29, 2017

Ex-presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton hang out at Presidents Cup

From left, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton enjoyed the action at the Presidents Cup tournament Thursday.
Rob Carr, Getty Images
From left, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton enjoyed the action at the Presidents Cup tournament Thursday.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JERSEY CITY, N.J. —

Can there be a better way to enjoy the opening ceremony at the Presidents Cup golf tournament than to celebrate it with some former presidents?

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were at the first tee on Thursday as the American team squared off against international competition at the Liberty National Golf Club, USA Today reported.

The former chief executives had to like what they saw, as the United States took a 3.5-1.5 lead after the first round of foursome play. It was the sixth consecutive time the U.S. squad has led after the opening session of the tournament, in an event they have not lost in two decades, ESPN reported.

Tim Mickelson, the brother of Phil Mickelson, even managed to get a selfie with the three former presidents. 

“When you can take a selfie with three US Presidents, you do it!!” Tim Mickelson tweeted.

