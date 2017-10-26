Prince exhibition in London dubbed 'miniature Paisley Park'

An employee shows the 'Orange Cloud Guitar' once played by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.The exhibition showcases hundreds of never before seen artefacts direct from Paisley Park, Prince's famous Minnesota private estate. Visitors will get a unique insight into the life, creativity and vision of one of the most naturally gifted recording artists of all time from October 27, 2017 until January 7, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Musician Prince's sister Tyka Nelson poses for photographers in front of 'Purple Rain' era costumes at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
An employee looks at costumes once worn by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
An employee adjusts costumes of the 'Purple Rain' era used by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
An employee adjusts a costune once worn by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
An employee looks at a Brits Award given to artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
An employee shows a vox guitar once played by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
An employee adjusts a costume of the 'Purple Rain' era used by artist Prince at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
An employee adjusts costumes used by artist Prince at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Musician Prince's sister Tyka Nelson poses for photographers in front of 'Purple Rain' costumes at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
LONDON (AP) — Guitars, paisley-patterned outfits and high-heeled shoes are going on display at a London exhibition devoted to the late music star Prince.
The "My Name is Prince" show features musical instruments, jewelry, handwritten song lyrics and hundreds of other artifacts from the collection of Prince, who died in April 2016 aged 57.
The singer's sister, Tyka Nelson, called the show a "miniature Paisley Park," in reference to the Minnesota estate where Prince lived and worked.
Curator Angie Marchese said Thursday that the items had been chosen from among 128 guitars, 8,000 pieces of clothing and 2,000 pairs of shoes at Paisley Park. She said the show was a chance for fans "to say thank you" and goodbye to the genre-defying "Purple Rain" songwriter, whose sudden death from an accidental overdose of painkillers shocked the music world.
Nelson said her brother would have wanted his belongings on display.
"He wanted a museum and for it to be out there," she said. "People say 'is it too soon?' and I'm like, 'No, it's not soon enough.'
"He kept all of this stuff all of these years, every itty bitty piece of this stuff for them, for us — for you guys to come out and see it."
The show opens Friday at London's O2 Arena, where the musician performed for 21 nights in 2007. It runs until Jan. 7.
