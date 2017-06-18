Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017, in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

They may not have made an appearance until the very end, but Prince George and Princess Charlotte were everyone’s favorite part of Saturday’s Trooping the Color parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

>> Photos: Charming Princess Charlotte, Prince George at 'Trooping the Color' parade

While their elder family members paraded through London, the tiny royals were seen peeking through the curtains of Buckingham Palace to get a look at the festivities, People reported. Once the royal family returned to the palace to watch the Royal Air Force’s display, George and Charlotte finally made their debut.

>> Read more trending news



Charlotte waved to the crowd from her mother’s arms, while George excitedly watched the air force fly by. The royal toddlers had many questions for their parents during the display, curiously pointing at the sights around them. At one point, Prince George waved his hands around like an orchestra conductor.

The big event commemorated the Queen’s 91st birthday, which was in April. However, it’s customary to honor Her Majesty with a public ceremony in the summer.

>> Click here or scroll down to see the photos