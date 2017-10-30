3 Prince heirs ask judge to remove estate administrator

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Three heirs of Prince are asking a judge to remove the company that is managing his estate. The late music superstar's half siblings Sharon, Norrine and John R. Nelson filed a motion Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, to remove Comerica Bank and Trust as estate executor. The three are upset that Comerica removed the contents of Prince's vault, including master tapes of unreleased music, from his Paisley Park studio complex and shipped the materials to California. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

The Associated Press