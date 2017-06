Prince Philip leaves London hospital after treatment

FILE - In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip return to Buckingham Palace in a carriage, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday June 21, 2017, Prince Philip is good spirits after being admitted to hospital. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

FILE - This is a March 3, 2013 file photo of King Edward VII's Hospital in London. Buckingham Palace said Wednesday June 21, 2017 that Prince Philip has been admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.

Prince Philip was discharged Thursday from a London hospital after he was treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after he fell ill with an infection related to an existing health condition that wasn't made public.

Philip, who turned 96 earlier this month, was driven from the hospital Thursday. Officials said he was in good spirits during his two nights' stay there.

His brief admission to the hospital meant he missed out on two major events in the queen's calendar — the state opening of Parliament on Wednesday and the Royal Ascot horse races.

In May, Philip announced he was stepping down from public life and wouldn't take on new charity roles after more than six decades of service.

The royal has been hospitalized several times in recent years, including for treatment of a blocked coronary artery in 2011 and a bladder infection in 2012, but he has been in generally good health.

The queen, 91, maintains her regular schedule of public appearances.