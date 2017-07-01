Promoter freed on bail after initial court appearance in NYC

Billy McFarland, right, is followed by reporters as he leaves federal court after his arraignment, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in New York. McFarland is charged with scheming to defraud investors in his company, Fyre Media. McFarland's Fyre Festival was billed as an ultra-luxurious event with headliners including rockers Blink-182 and the hip-hop act Migos, but the show was canceled after performers bowed out. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Associated Press