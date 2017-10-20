Ex-prosecutor to sue Cosby accuser, alleging personal injury

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Bruce L. Castor Jr. speaks a day before taking the oath to become acting attorney general during a news conference in the agency's headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. Castor, a former district attorney who declined to press sexual-assault charges against Bill Cosby in 2005 has filed the beginnings of a lawsuit against Cosby’s accuser in Philadelphia. An attorney for Castor said the personal-injury complaint will claim Andrea Constand sued Castor for defamation in 2015 so he would lose the prosecutor’s race. The winner, Kevin Steele, had criticized Castor’s handling of the Cosby case. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

Related View Larger FILE – This photo combination shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial on June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, right, arriving for his sexual assault trial on June 16, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Former acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Bruce L. Castor, who declined to press sexual-assault charges against Cosby in 2005, has filed the beginnings of a lawsuit against Cosby’s accuser in Philadelphia. An attorney for Castor says the personal-injury complaint will claim Constand sued Castor for defamation in 2015 so he would lose the prosecutor’s race. The winner, Kevin Steele, had criticized Castor’s handling of the Cosby case.

The Associated Press