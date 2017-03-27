Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 27, 2017

Prosecutors fight Cosby bid to question 2K potential jurors

Comments
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors are fighting defense efforts to question 2,000 potential jurors. They also want the jury selected weeks before the scheduled June 5 trial so jurors can prepare to be sequestered. The trial is being held near Philadelphia. But jurors are being chosen from the Pittsburgh area, nearly 300 miles away, because of worldwide publicity about the case. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors are fighting defense efforts to question 2,000 potential jurors. They also want the jury selected weeks before the scheduled June 5 trial so jurors can prepare to be sequestered. The trial is being held near Philadelphia. But jurors are being chosen from the Pittsburgh area, nearly 300 miles away, because of worldwide publicity about the case. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. —

Prosecutors in Bill Cosby's sex assault case in Pennsylvania are fighting defense efforts to question 2,000 potential jurors.

They also want the jury selected weeks before the scheduled June 5 trial so jurors can prepare to be sequestered.

The trial is being held near Philadelphia. But jurors are being chosen from the Pittsburgh area, nearly 300 miles away, because of worldwide publicity about the case.

The defense bid to start jury selection June 5, if successful, could delay testimony for weeks.

The battle over jury selection Monday is the latest legal maneuvering in the case.

The judge must still decide how much the jury will hear from Cosby's deposition about his long history of extramarital affairs.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation