Punk legend Johnny Rotten supports Trump, Brexit vote

FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, John Lydon performs with his band PiL at the Glastonbury Music Festival at Glastonbury, England. Lydon, whose also known by his stage name, Johnny Rotten, told ITV's "Good Morning Britain" on March 27, 2017, that he supports U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Jim Ross/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Count punk pioneer Johnny Rotten among President Donald Trump's supporters.

The former Sex Pistols front man, whose real name is John Lydon, tells ITV's "Good Morning Britain" that "there's many, many problems" with Trump as a person, but he's not racist. Lydon says Trump "terrifies politicians and this is joy to behold." He says he looks at Trump as "a possible friend."

Lydon is a U.S. citizen, but also weighed in on the politics of his native Britain, saying he's in favor of the UK's vote to leave the European Union last year. He says, "the working class have spoke and I'm one of them and I'm with them."