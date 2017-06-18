Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 18, 2017

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 'official' birthday with Trooping the Color parade

Comments
Members of Britain's Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Members of Britain's Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Related

Photos: Charming Princess Charlotte, Prince George at 'Trooping the Color' parade
Photos: Charming Princess Charlotte, Prince George at 'Trooping the Color' parade
Prince George, Princess Charlotte steal the show at Queen's Trooping the Color parade
Prince George, Princess Charlotte steal the show at Queen's Trooping the Color parade

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

LONDON —

Although Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is April 21, Saturday was her “official” birthday, as it’s customary to celebrate her birthday publicly during the summer when the weather is nice. To commemorate the occasion, the royal family and regiments of the United Kingdom’s military paraded through the streets of London for the annual Trooping the Color.

>> PHOTOS: Charming Princess Charlotte, Prince George at Trooping the Color parade

>> Prince George, Princess Charlotte steal the show at Queen's Trooping the Color parade

>> Read more trending news

The Queen and Prince Phillip traveled in a carriage, as did Duchess Camilla, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate. As is the custom, Prince William, Prince Charles and Princess Anne rode on horseback.

>> Click here or scroll down for more

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation