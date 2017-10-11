Queen Elizabeth II won't lay war memorial wreath this year

FILE - A Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II taking part in the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Queen Elizabeth II will not personally place a wreath on The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday this year. The aging monarch and her husband Prince Philip will instead watch the ceremony from a balcony at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Related View Larger FILE - A Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip walking out to take part in the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Queen Elizabeth II will not personally place a wreath on The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday this year. The aging monarch and her husband Prince Philip will instead watch the ceremony from a balcony at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. View Larger FILE - A Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 file photo of Queen Elizabeth II laying a wreath during the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, central London. Queen Elizabeth II will not personally place a wreath on The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday this year. The aging monarch and her husband Prince Philip will instead watch the ceremony from a balcony at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

The Associated Press