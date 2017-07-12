No quiet desperation at Thoreau's 200th birthday observance

FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo, actor and environmentalist Ed Begley Jr., a board member of the Walden Woods Project, applauds during the dedication of the U.S. Postal Service's new Henry David Thoreau postage stamp at Walden Pond in Concord, Mass. Thoreau is being honored on the 200th anniversary of his birth. The U.S. Postal Service says it plans to hold a special dedication of the recently released stamp of the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Wednesday, July 12, at his birthplace in Concord, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The Associated Press