Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 05, 2017

Raf Simons win top fashion honors at CFDA awards

Comments
Kerry Washington, center, poses in the press room with Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, winners of the Swarovski award for emerging talent, at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kerry Washington, center, poses in the press room with Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, winners of the Swarovski award for emerging talent, at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
Raf Simons win top fashion honors at CFDA awards
Pat McGrath, winner of the founders award in honor of Eleanor Lambert, center, poses in the press room with Karen Elson, far left, and Amber Valletta at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York.
View Larger
Raf Simons win top fashion honors at CFDA awards
Kenneth Cole poses in the press room with the Swarovski award for positive change at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York.
View Larger
Raf Simons win top fashion honors at CFDA awards
Karen Elson, left, and Sarah Sophie Flicker attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York.
View Larger
Raf Simons win top fashion honors at CFDA awards
Kerry Washington poses in the press room at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York.
View Larger
Raf Simons win top fashion honors at CFDA awards
Gabrielle Union, left, and Dwyane Wade attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Designer Raf Simons has won both top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.

The Belgian designer won the top awards for womenswear and menswear at Monday's ceremony.

Fashion's glittery awards ceremony also had a somewhat political bent this year, reaching outside the industry to honor feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards, and actress Janelle Monae for their efforts toward women's equality. The three were presented the Board of Director's Special Tribute.

The ceremony, hosted this year by Seth Meyers, brings together a host of designers and top celebrities. The evening's presenters included Nicole Kidman, Armie Hammer and Kerry Washington.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation