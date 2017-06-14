Rapper Chief Keef free after South Dakota marijuana charge

In this June 13, 2017 photo, Keith Cozart, known as Chief Keef, appears at Minnehaha County Court in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Chicago rapper has been released from a jail in South Dakota where he was charged with marijuana possession. Cozart, was arrested Monday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport where officials say marijuana was found in his carry-on bag. (Joe Ahlquist/The Argus Leader via AP)

The Associated Press