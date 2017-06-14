Now Playing
Posted: June 14, 2017

Rapper Chief Keef free after South Dakota marijuana charge

In this June 13, 2017 photo, Keith Cozart, known as Chief Keef, appears at Minnehaha County Court in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Chicago rapper has been released from a jail in South Dakota where he was charged with marijuana possession. Cozart, was arrested Monday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport where officials say marijuana was found in his carry-on bag. (Joe Ahlquist/The Argus Leader via AP)
In this June 13, 2017 photo, Keith Cozart, known as Chief Keef, appears at Minnehaha County Court in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Chicago rapper has been released from a jail in South Dakota where he was charged with marijuana possession. Cozart, was arrested Monday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport where officials say marijuana was found in his carry-on bag. (Joe Ahlquist/The Argus Leader via AP)

The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —

Chicago rapper Chief Keef has been released from a jail in South Dakota where he was charged with marijuana possession.

The rapper, whose legal name is Keith Cozart, was arrested Monday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport where officials say marijuana was found in his carry-on bag.

Cozart is facing a felony charge for possessing a marijuana edible and two misdemeanors for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He appeared Tuesday in a Sioux Falls court where a judge set bond at $2,000. The Minnehaha County Jail said Wednesday that Cozart is no longer in custody.

Cozart performed on Sunday at an anti-bullying celebrity basketball event at the University of Sioux Falls.

