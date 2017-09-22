Rapper Chief Keef pleads not guilty to South Dakota charges

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Keith Cozart, known as Chief Keef, appears at Minnehaha County Court in Sioux Falls, S.D. Chief Keef has pleaded not guilty to drug charges in South Dakota. The rapper was arrested June 12 at the Sioux Falls airport, where officials say marijuana was found in his carry-on bag. (Joe Ahlquist/The Argus Leader via AP, File)

The Associated Press