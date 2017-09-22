Now Playing
Posted: September 22, 2017

Rapper Chief Keef pleads not guilty to South Dakota charges

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Keith Cozart, known as Chief Keef, appears at Minnehaha County Court in Sioux Falls, S.D. Chief Keef has pleaded not guilty to drug charges in South Dakota. The rapper was arrested June 12 at the Sioux Falls airport, where officials say marijuana was found in his carry-on bag. (Joe Ahlquist/The Argus Leader via AP, File)
The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —

Rapper Chief Keef has pleaded not guilty to drug charges in South Dakota.

The rapper whose legal name is Keith Cozart was arrested June 12 at the Sioux Falls airport, where officials say marijuana was found in his carry-on bag. He had been in the city performing at an anti-bullying celebrity basketball event at a local university.

The Argus Leader reports that Cozart returned to Sioux Falls last week to plead not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges for possessing marijuana, a marijuana edible and drug paraphernalia. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 27. The felony charge against him is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Cozart is from Chicago. He now lives in Los Angeles.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

There are no comments yet.

 
 

 

