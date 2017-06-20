Rapper, dozens more arrested at 'Welcome Home' from prison party

WSB-TV

By Chris Jose, WSB-TV.com

A night of partying ended with deputies arresting dozens of people – including a rapper known as M. Deezy – in a raid at a popular sports bar in Coweta County, Georgia.

The Sheriff’s Office told WSB-TV’s Chris Jose that the business, Hoops Bar and Grill, has been under surveillance for months.

Deputies say the raid started with a marijuana complaint. The sheriff said the odor was so strong that you could smell it when you drove by the bar.

"Through the great social media, we were invited so we went and we showed up," Sheriff Mike Yeagar said.

Inside, deputies say they found drugs and arrested two dozen people for probation violations.

"They had their guns out. They had the task force, probation officers," Jasmine Ball said. "When they came in, they said the quickest way out of here is women on this side and men on this side. They didn't check no women."

Witnesses told Jose they were there for a “Welcome Home” party for their friend Mondell Whitaker, aka rapper M. Deezy, who had just been released from prison on Thursday.

"It's devastating. The moment we finally get out of the house, something like this happens," Kahlia Hill said.

Hill's husband was arrested in the raid.

"All of a sudden police and probation officers just bust in from like every entrance," she said.

Dozens arrested during party for local rapper released from prison. The public invitation which tipped off police.. https://t.co/upw73DXZqX pic.twitter.com/f8NR0HhqNb — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) June 19, 2017

Whitaker's mother told Jose that the raid happened in the middle of her son's performance.

"He keeps getting harassed. He's just trying to go to the club to perform and make money," she said.