Rascal Flatts to perform anthem before Game 3 of NBA Finals

FILE - In this May 6, 2017, file photo, Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, from left, arrive at the iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. Rascal Flatts will sign the national anthem before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Cleveland. Two of the group’s members, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox, are from Ohio. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press