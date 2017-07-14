Ray Romano will play mob lawyer in 'The Irishman' 

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Actor Ray Romano will be joining the cast of "The Irishman," which begins filming in August.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ray Romano is joining the cast of “The Irishman,” a mobster film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, Variety reported.

The film will be produced by Netflix. It is based on a 2004 book by Charles Brandt, “I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran and the Inside Story of the Mafia, the Teamsters, and the Final Ride by Jimmy Hoffa.”

“The Irishman” will chronicle the life of Sheeran, a mobster who carried out dozens of hits, including that of former Teamster boss Hoffa, played by Pacino.

Romano will play Teamster lawyer Bill Bufalino, who has ties to organized crime.

The film begins shooting in August and is expected to start streaming on Netflix in 2018, Variety reported.