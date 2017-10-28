Real 'Love & Hip-Hop:' Offset proposes to Cardi B onstage

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017 file photo, recording artist Cardi B performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse at Barclays Center in New York. Cardi B and Offset from Migos are officially engaged. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was onstage with Offset at a Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia when Offset dropped to one knee and pulled out a diamond ring. Cardi B excitedly waved her hands and jumped around before Offset put the diamond on her hand. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press