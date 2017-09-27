Recovering Congressman Steve Scalise talks to CBS

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., far right, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., comments on health care for veterans during a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington. CBS said that "60 Minutes" has landed the first television interview with Scalise since he was shot at a congressional baseball team practice in June. The network said Wednesday, Sept. 27, that Scalise will speak to Norah O'Donnell for the newsmagazine's episode this Sunday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Associated Press