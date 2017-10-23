O'Reilly: Sex allegations led to death of Eric Bolling's son

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2015 file photo shows Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor" in New York. Former Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about O'Reilly's behavior after she had accused former Fox chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, and that the abuse and shaming of women has to stop. Kelly, now with her own show on NBC, spoke Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, after it was revealed in The New York Times that Fox paid a $32 million settlement to former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl shortly before his contract was renewed. O'Reilly was fired in April.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The Associated Press