State documents show investigators have subpoenaed Chrisley's eldest son, Kyle, who still lives in Georgia and is estranged from his famous father.

WSB-TV reported that Todd Chrisley is now under state investigation for failure to pay Georgia income taxes for years. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

By Jodie Fleischer

WSBTV.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley is now under state investigation after WSB-TV exposed his failure to pay Georgia income taxes for years.

State documents show investigators have subpoenaed Chrisley's eldest son, Kyle, who still lives in Georgia and is estranged from his famous father.

"He's always been that way. He stretches the truth," Kyle Chrisley told WSB-TV. He confirmed he answered investigators' questions about his father's failure to pay state income taxes.

>> Read more trending stories

He said his family were never Florida residents.

"We really went there for vacations in the summer and that was really the only time we ever went. We lived here in Georgia."

Records show the star of "Chrisley Knows Best," declared himself a legal Georgia resident on numerous court filings, but several sources tell WSB Chrisley filed no state income tax returns during those years.

Bankruptcy trustee Jason Pettie, who oversaw one of Todd Chrisley's bankruptcy filings, indicated he had seen returns from 2004 through 2011. He said he had not seen any Georgia tax returns.

"They haven't been filed."

WSB uncovered multiple lawsuits Chrisley filed in which he declared himself a legal Georgia resident.

Related: Records show reality TV star Todd Chrisley may have evaded state income taxes

In 2010, he was "domiciled in Georgia." In 2011, "a resident and citizen of Georgia." And in 2012, he "resided in Fulton County." Records show the Chrisleys even held a homestead exemption on a Roswell home from 2006 through 2014.

Chrisley's wife, Julie, stated on August 2013 videotaped deposition, under oath, neither she nor her husband lived in Florida.

In 2016, the Chrisley family moved to Nashville, Tennessee, which also requires no state income taxes.

Kyle Chrisley not only confirms they never lived in Florida, but said his dad even bragged about it.

"I think he's trying to hide money," he said. "He doesn't like to pay what he owes."

After sparring with his estranged dad about prior drug use, and a bitter custody battle for his daughter, Kyle Chrisley said his life is now on track and he's cut all ties with his famous family.

"I think it is my dad's reality," he said. "He believes that he has millions of dollars.

"When you grow up not having money, and then when you finally get some, I don't think you want to give it to anyone. I'd like to see him held accountable."

Kyle Chrisley said his dad went to great lengths to maintain the ruse of residency, even driving him and his sister to Florida to get their learner's driving permits.

Three of Todd Chrisley's attorneys and his agent would comment on WSB's investigation. On "The Domenick Nati Show" following WSB's original story, the reality star maintained he was a Florida resident for 15 years.