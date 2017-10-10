Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman has said in a statement that she is leaving the film producer after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Harvey Weinstein’s wife of 10 years, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, is leaving him amid continuing sexual harassment allegations against the producer.

People reported that the decision comes as more women continue to come forward alleging decades of sexual harassment by Weinstein, 65.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband,” Chapman said in a statement to People. “Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

The New York Times reported Thursday that, over decades, Weinstein reached eight settlements with women who accused him of unwanted physical contact and sexual assault.

On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie both came forward, sharing their own experiences with Weinstein, saying that the powerful movie producer sexually harassed them. Three other women have accused Weinstein of rape, according to a report from The New Yorker.

Weinstein and Chapman are parents to India Pearl, 7, and Dashiell Max Robert, 4.

On Friday, Weinstein told The Daily Mail that his family was sticking by his side.

“I have had tough conversations with my family -- really tough ones -- but my family is standing with me,” he said. “I have a journey and I have to prove to every person that’s out there that I’m worthy of them and I have to prove to my family the same thing.

“This is going to be a journey, a lonely journey, but a journey where my wife and kids couldn’t be stronger and couldn’t be standing behind me more.”

Weinstein was fired from his film studio Sunday, hours after he reportedly emailed a plea to Hollywood CEOs and moguls to prevent the ousting.