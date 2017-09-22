Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Kylie Jenner arrives at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Several media outlets including TMZ and People are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES
—
Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan?
Several media outlets, including TMZ and People, are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.
Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.
